Old Video of Kris Jenner Crying Over Biggest Fear Resurfaces After MJ's Death

An old clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians showing Kris Jenner in tears resurfaced after her mother MJ's death on July 16, 2026

In the clip, MJ asked her daughter about her biggest fear, and Kris broke down crying before giving a heartbreaking answer

The video, shared on Instagram by kardashkdoll on July 16, 2026, has left fans emotional and struggling to hold back their own tears

A resurfaced clip from the Kardashian family's long-running reality show *Keeping Up with the Kardashians* has reduced fans to tears following the death of Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon , who passed away on July 16, 2026.

An emotional throwback from 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' resurfaces as Kris Jenner speaking about her biggest fears spark emotions as her mom die. Image credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Source: UGC

In the clip, MJ poses a simple but profound question to her daughter during a sit-down conversation: what is your biggest fear? Kris, visibly overcome with emotion, could barely hold herself together.

She turned to look at her mother in silence before the tears came, and then quietly said, "losing someone I love." MJ, watching her daughter break down, began to tear up herself.

The moment, tender and devastating in equal measure, took on an entirely new weight after Kris confirmed her mother's passing on the very same day the video was reshared.

Throwback of Kris Jenner and MJ resurface

Instagram account kardashkdoll posted the footage on July 16, 2026, the same day MJ's death was announced. The timing left little room for viewers to remain composed.

What had once been a moving scene from a television programme became, in the context of grief, almost unbearable to watch.

For many who saw it, the video reflected something deeply universal: the fear of losing a parent, and the quiet dread that comes with knowing that day will eventually arrive.

Fans flooded the comments section, many sharing that they could not get through the clip without crying themselves.

The Instagram post below has an emotional throwback video of Kris Jenner and her mother as she reflects on her biggest fear in life.

Tributes pour in for Kris Jenner's family

The outpouring of emotion in the comments was immediate. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

inlessthan30 said:

"I remember this episode.. I cried with her because losing my mom is my biggest fear too 😭🙏🏽."

findagemwithjen wrote:

"I know she dreaded this day so much 😢."

pamela.hannon shared:

"Thinking of you @krisjenner much love from Ireland 🇮🇪 🕊️🙏🤍."

donnawillis1529 added:

"Awww MJ was a lovely soul and you could tell from the show how much @krisjenner adored her."

lavxdim commented:

"This broke my heart because I think it's everybodies biggest fear to loose someone 🥹💔🤍."

Laura Viktoria Härtig dies following a cycling accident on her honeymoon in Italy, leaving behind a thriving travel influencer legacy and a devastated community. Image credit: Jam Press/@alltimelaura

Source: UGC

Influencer dies following incident on her honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German travel influencer had died nearly three weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a bicycle collision on her honeymoon in northern Italy.

Laura Viktoria Härtig, 30, who had cultivated a following of over 53,000 on Instagram through her travel and outdoor adventure content, passed away on Sunday, July 12.

Her death came 19 days after the crash that cut short what was meant to be one of the most joyful periods of her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh