President Bola Tinubu approved a major salary increase for Nigerian armed forces personnel, with the new structure set to take effect from September 1, 2026

Around 250,000 military personnel stand to benefit from the raise, which was confirmed by a presidential spokesman in a post on X

The increase varies by rank, with lower-ranking soldiers receiving the highest percentage jump under the new structure

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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved a significant pay rise for members of the country's armed forces, with increases ranging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent depending on rank.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approves a salary increase of between 30% and 80% for military personnel, depending on their ranks. Image credit: CNN

Source: UGC

The announcement was reported by BusinessDay on August 4, 2026.

Presidential special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that the new salary structure would come into force on September 1, 2026.

Approximately 250,000 military personnel are expected to benefit from the adjustment.

The biggest gains go to those at the lower end of the military hierarchy. Personnel ranked between Private and Staff Sergeant will receive an 80 per cent salary increase, while officers from Warrant Officer up to Colonel will see a 50 per cent rise.

The broader range of between 30 per cent and 80 per cent covers the full spectrum of ranks across the armed forces.

The Nigerian government has framed the move as an effort to strengthen troop morale and sharpen the military's focus on tackling insecurity across Africa's most populous nation, which has faced persistent challenges from armed groups in several regions.

The Instagram post below has more details about the salary increase for Nigerian military personnel.

Nigerians react to the military salary boost

The announcement drew a flurry of responses on social media, with opinions ranging from appreciation to scepticism.

chief.murphy wrote:

"The lowest should be 500k if no reasonable youth will join the military."

dell2shiesty44 noted:

"That's only $146.74 (USD)."

ayenibenjaminjoshua said:

"God bless Mr president, God bless the Nigerian army."

tony_nmo added:

"Slowly but surely, it will get to a million 👏👏👏."

segun.adegoke quipped:

"Election patterns 😂😂."

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu appoints Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, succeeding Ibrahim Olanrewaju. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

President Tinubu appoints new Special Adviser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu named Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as his Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, specifically for the House of Representatives, with his office announcing the appointment took effect on Sunday, 26 July 2026.

In a report shared online by Legit.ng on July 30, 2026, Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed the appointment in an official statement, noting that Olanrewaju-Smart steps into the role vacated by Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned to pursue an elective position in his home state.

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Source: YEN.com.gh