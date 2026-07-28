The UK government confirmed that the Chevening Scholarship application window will open on August 4 and close on October 6, 2026

Stanford University's Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme and Russia's Open Doors Scholarship Project are also accepting applications from August

Ghanaian professionals have only days left to apply for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship before its July 31 deadline

Ghanaians planning to pursue graduate studies abroad have several fully funded scholarship opportunities available from August 2026, with programmes in the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia opening their application windows over the coming months.

The opportunities span a range of academic levels and disciplines, from one-year master's degrees in the UK to doctoral research in Russia and graduate studies across Stanford University's schools in the United States.

The UK Chevening Scholarship opens August 4, 2026, alongside opportunities at Stanford and Russian universities, offering fully funded graduate study options. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chevening scholarship opens in August

The UK government's Chevening Scholarship, widely regarded as one of Britain's most competitive postgraduate funding programmes, will begin accepting applications on August 4, with the window closing on October 6, 2026.

The award covers the full cost of a one-year taught master's degree at a UK university, including tuition fees, monthly living allowances, return economy flights, visa fees and arrival and departure allowances. Successful candidates are expected to commence studies in September or October 2027.

To be eligible, applicants must hold an undergraduate degree equivalent to a UK upper second-class honours (2:1), have accumulated at least 2,800 hours of work experience and demonstrate leadership potential. Recipients must also commit to returning to Ghana for a minimum of two years upon completing their studies.

The application requires candidates to register on the Chevening portal, select three eligible UK courses, secure two referees and submit four written essays.

Russia and Stanford accept applications from August

The Open Doors Russian Scholarship Project, administered by the Global Universities Association, opens for registration on August 20 and will accept applications through November 13, 2026. The programme offers tuition-free places at Russian universities across bachelor's, master's, doctoral and postdoctoral levels, covering fields such as engineering, artificial intelligence, medicine, economics, biotechnology and business, among others.

Applicants must complete online registration, select a preferred study track, submit academic records, sit entrance assessments and provide a motivation letter. Doctoral and postdoctoral candidates will also be required to attend interviews. Places are allocated through the Russian government's education quota system.

The Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme at Stanford University in the United States remains open, with an application deadline of October 6, 2026.

The fully funded programme supports graduate study across Stanford's schools. Applicants must submit both a Knight-Hennessy application and a separate application to their chosen Stanford graduate programme, or meet that programme's individual deadline by December 1, 2026, whichever falls earlier. Required materials include academic transcripts, a résumé, recommendation letters and essays.

Humphrey Fellowship deadline is July 31

Ghanaian professionals with at least five years of full-time experience have a narrow window remaining to apply for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme.

Funded by the US Department of State, the fellowship provides a 10-month professional development experience in the United States, covering tuition, airfare, accommodation, books, professional development costs and limited health insurance. Applications close on July 31, 2026.

Prospective applicants across all programmes are advised to begin assembling documents early, including updated CVs, strong recommendation letters and proof of English language proficiency where required.

Mo Ibrahim Foundation offers UK scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mo Ibrahim, a British business mogul, had announced that his foundation was offering scholarships to students to pursue studies in the UK.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at the University of London on a full scholarship.

Source: YEN.com.gh