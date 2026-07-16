Kris Jenner announced the passing of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, on Instagram on July 16, 2026

The 91-year-old was beloved by fans of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner described her mother as 'the heart of our family' in a deeply personal tribute post

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Kris Jenner, the matriarch behind one of the world's most recognised families, has announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who passed away at the age of 91.

Kris Jenner announces the death of her beloved mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, at age 91, honouring her legacy in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Image credit: krisjenner/Instagram

Source: UGC

The media mogul and mother of the Kardashian-Jenner children broke the news to her followers through a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, sharing a tribute that captured decades of love, gratitude and grief.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," Jenner wrote, adding that no words could fully express what her mother meant to her or the pain of losing her. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

Kris Jenner honours MJ Shannon's legacy

In the emotional tribute, Jenner reflected on the values her mother instilled in her and the family she built around them.

She credited MJ Shannon with shaping who she is, writing that every right decision she has ever made was rooted in her desire to make her mother proud.

"There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud," she shared.

Jenner also spoke of finding comfort in the belief that her mother's love would endure through her children and grandchildren.

"When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us," she wrote, closing the tribute with the words: "I love you forever, Mommy."

MJ Shannon was a familiar face to millions of viewers through the family's long-running reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where her warmth and wit made her a fan favourite across multiple generations of the show's audience.

The Instagram post below shares Kris Jenner's emotional tribute to her mother, MJ Shannon.

Reactions to MJ Shannon's passing

The tribute drew an outpouring of condolences from Jenner's celebrity circle and fans across social media.

@carebears:

"We're thinking of MJ, you and the entire family. We love you ♥️"

@heathermcdonald:

"I'm so sorry to read about your beautiful mother. You were an amazing daughter, and she was so proud to be your mom. I remember you were there for me when my mom passed. I'm praying for you and your whole family."

@oliverpierson:

"Sending so much love, Kris ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🕊️"

@itsjonnycyrus:

"🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

Mason Haynes, celebrity bodyguard to A-list stars like Kim Kardashian tragically pass in a car crash. Image credit: Yahoo, East Brandywine Fire Company, TMZ TV

Source: UGC

Kardashian and Jenner family’s longtime bodyguard dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mason Haynes, a veteran celebrity bodyguard who spent years protecting some of Hollywood's biggest names, has died following a car crash.

TMZ's Instagram account, tmztv, broke the news on July 16, 2026, confirming that Haynes had passed away.

He was widely known for his work guarding members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as several other prominent A-list figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh