Two serving Nigerian Army personnel were arrested following their alleged unauthorised deployment at content creators Peller and Jarvis's wedding in Lekki, Lagos

Videos circulating online showed uniformed soldiers escorting guests at the celebrity event, triggering widespread reactions on social media

The Nigerian Army confirmed preliminary investigations are underway to determine the full scope of the soldiers' involvement

Two active-duty Nigerian Army soldiers have been arrested after videos emerged showing them in uniform, providing security and escorting guests at the high-profile wedding of popular content creators Peller and Jarvis in Lekki, Lagos.

Nigerian security authorities reportedly arrest two military personnel spotted at Peller and Jarvis' wedding. Image credit: Sahara Reporters, Peller/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage, which quickly went viral, showed the uniformed personnel operating at a private celebrity event, raising immediate questions about how serving military members came to be present at a civilian function without authorisation.

Nigerian Army confirms arrests, launches investigation

The Nigerian Army confirmed the arrests and stated that preliminary investigations are ongoing.

Authorities said they are working to establish the full extent of the two soldiers' involvement and whether any other individuals, including possible superiors, played a role in ordering or facilitating the deployment.

The incident has drawn widespread attention, with many Nigerians questioning how uniformed soldiers ended up performing what is widely viewed as a private security role at a social event, particularly one as publicly visible as a wedding between two well-known online personalities.

The Facebook post below shows a Nigerian national raising concerns about the military personnel spotted at Peller and Jarvis' wedding.

Nigerians react to Soldiers' arrest

The arrests sparked a wave of commentary across social media, with reactions ranging from amusement to sharp criticism.

Daisy New wrote:

"Which day soldier turn security guard. Wetin do man o war and civil defense."

Davidson T-ver said:

"I believe they did not just decide to do that on their own. They must be a superior whom might have sent them there to do the job after collecting the pay."

Dharkel Dharkrl commented:

"Na the reason why these ones join Army…them no even complete training…the boys and girls wey complete training Dey inside bush."

Clement Udosen wrote:

"Free the guys abeg, it is called streams of income. It's better than forgery."

Fredrick Ofeimu added:

"I wonder why soldiers will be doing boy boy job for celebrities."

The Facebook post below provides more details about the alleged arrest of the military personnel spotted at Peller and Jarvis' wedding.

Peller cries over fake dollars at wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller had set social media alight after sharing that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him during his traditional wedding ceremony were counterfeit.

The TikToker broke the news during a livestream session with one of his American gifters, recounting how a routine bank visit turned into an embarrassing awakening.

After his wedding to Jarvis, Peller had gathered his cash gifts brimming with excitement, genuinely believing the foreign currency he received had transformed his financial situation in a single evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh