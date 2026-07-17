An old prophecy by spiritual leader Karma President, warning TikToker Asantewaa about a 'bad wind', has resurfaced after she was hospitalised

Karma President recorded the prophecy on November 11, 2023, cautioning that challenges could prevent Asantewaa from enjoying her success

The video gained fresh attention after Asantewaa's reported breakup with baby daddy AMG Armani and a public fallout with her brother Kayveli

A prophecy made by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President over a year ago has found its way back into public conversation following news that popular TikToker Asantewaa was hospitalised amid a turbulent period in her personal life.

Karma President's old prophecy about TikToker Asantewaa resurfaces after being hospitalised following her breakup with AMG Armani and her feud with her brother. Image credit: Asantewaa Karma President

Source: Facebook

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The video, which appears to have been recorded on November 11, 2023, based on a date visible in the footage, shows Karma President speaking about the social media star in terms that many online feel have proven remarkably accurate.

Karma President's warning about Asantewaa

In the clip, Karma President acknowledged Asantewaa's success, describing her as a wealthy young woman who had built a flourishing career. But his comments came with a sharp warning.

"Asantewaa is a very rich lady, but if she does not take care, the bad wind hovering over her will not make her enjoy life," he stated in the video.

At the time, the prophecy did not attract significant attention. It is only now, with Asantewaa caught in a storm of personal difficulties, that social media users have dug it back up and started drawing comparisons to her current situation.

Asantewaa's breakup and family feud

Asantewaa, one of Ghana's most recognised faces on TikTok, has recently been at the centre of public concern following reports of a breakup with her baby daddy, AMG Armani, alongside a falling-out with her brother, Kayveli.

She addressed some of her emotional struggles during a TikTok live session, speaking openly about the difficulties she had been going through.

Shortly after that live, reports circulated that she had been admitted to the hospital, prompting a wave of concern from fans across the country.

It is against that backdrop that Karma President's resurfaced video has taken on new significance for many who believe his words now carry an unsettling relevance.

TikTok Asantewaa remains one of the most followed content creators in Ghana, and the combination of her hospitalisation and her family troubles has kept her firmly in the spotlight in recent weeks.

The TikTok resurfaced video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's Asantewaa prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President dropped the prophecy about Asantewaa.

@dosted wrote:

"Continue to work for us."

@sanny indicated:

"This man and doom prophecies."

@frank wrote:

"Powerful."

Karma President's doom prophecy for Abena Kyei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spiritual leader Karma President shared a doom prophecy concerning UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye, which claims she is facing severe spiritual attacks linked to her mother's family.

The alarming predictions suggested a potential financial ruin and public disgrace if the situation remains unaddressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh