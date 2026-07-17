Karma President's Prophecy About TikToker Asantewaa Resurfaces After Being Hospitalised Over Breakup
- An old prophecy by spiritual leader Karma President, warning TikToker Asantewaa about a 'bad wind', has resurfaced after she was hospitalised
- Karma President recorded the prophecy on November 11, 2023, cautioning that challenges could prevent Asantewaa from enjoying her success
- The video gained fresh attention after Asantewaa's reported breakup with baby daddy AMG Armani and a public fallout with her brother Kayveli
A prophecy made by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President over a year ago has found its way back into public conversation following news that popular TikToker Asantewaa was hospitalised amid a turbulent period in her personal life.
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The video, which appears to have been recorded on November 11, 2023, based on a date visible in the footage, shows Karma President speaking about the social media star in terms that many online feel have proven remarkably accurate.
Karma President's warning about Asantewaa
In the clip, Karma President acknowledged Asantewaa's success, describing her as a wealthy young woman who had built a flourishing career. But his comments came with a sharp warning.
"Asantewaa is a very rich lady, but if she does not take care, the bad wind hovering over her will not make her enjoy life," he stated in the video.
At the time, the prophecy did not attract significant attention. It is only now, with Asantewaa caught in a storm of personal difficulties, that social media users have dug it back up and started drawing comparisons to her current situation.
Asantewaa's breakup and family feud
Asantewaa, one of Ghana's most recognised faces on TikTok, has recently been at the centre of public concern following reports of a breakup with her baby daddy, AMG Armani, alongside a falling-out with her brother, Kayveli.
She addressed some of her emotional struggles during a TikTok live session, speaking openly about the difficulties she had been going through.
Shortly after that live, reports circulated that she had been admitted to the hospital, prompting a wave of concern from fans across the country.
TikToker Asantewaa reportedly hospitalised as breakup with AMG Armani and family feud take emotional toll
It is against that backdrop that Karma President's resurfaced video has taken on new significance for many who believe his words now carry an unsettling relevance.
TikTok Asantewaa remains one of the most followed content creators in Ghana, and the combination of her hospitalisation and her family troubles has kept her firmly in the spotlight in recent weeks.
The TikTok resurfaced video of Karma President is below:
Reactions to Karma President's Asantewaa prophecy
YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President dropped the prophecy about Asantewaa.
@dosted wrote:
"Continue to work for us."
@sanny indicated:
"This man and doom prophecies."
@frank wrote:
"Powerful."
Karma President's doom prophecy for Abena Kyei
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spiritual leader Karma President shared a doom prophecy concerning UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye, which claims she is facing severe spiritual attacks linked to her mother's family.
The alarming predictions suggested a potential financial ruin and public disgrace if the situation remains unaddressed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh