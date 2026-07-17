Austria Publishes List of 66 Countries Allowed Visa-Free Entry in 2026

Austria has published its visa exemption guidelines, listing countries whose nationals can enter without a visa for up to 90 days

The framework outlines two key pathways that could benefit Ghanaians holding dual citizenship or Schengen residence permits

Citizens from 66 countries and territories appear on the visa-free list, spanning Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe

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Austria has published updated guidelines detailing which foreign nationals can enter the country without a visa, covering 66 countries and territories across the globe.

Austria under Alexander Van der Bellen announces visa exemption for 66 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalisation (OeAD) issued the updated framework, confirming that eligible travellers may enter and remain in Austria for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without obtaining a visa in advance.

Who qualifies for visa-free entry?

The list spans a broad range of nations across multiple continents.

In the Americas, nationals of the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela and several Caribbean island states are covered.

From the Asia-Pacific region, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates and others are included. European nations such as the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo also feature on the list, as do several small Pacific island nations including Tuvalu, Tonga, Kiribati, Palau, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Some countries carry specific conditions. Japanese nationals may stay for up to six months rather than the standard 90 days, while Liechtenstein and Switzerland enjoy unlimited stays. Hong Kong passport holders are covered only if they carry an HKSAR or British National Overseas passport, and Taiwanese nationals must present a passport containing an identity card number to qualify.

What this means for Ghanaian travellers

Ghana does not appear on the visa-free list, meaning standard Ghanaian passport holders still require a Schengen visa to enter Austria. However, the OeAD guidelines identify two routes through which Ghanaians may still benefit from the exemption framework.

The first applies to Ghanaians holding a valid residence permit issued by another Schengen member state.

Under this provision, such individuals may visit Austria without applying for an additional visa, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days within any 180-day window.

The second route applies to Ghanaians who have acquired citizenship in one of the 66 listed countries.

Those with dual nationality can travel to Austria on their second passport and enter under the visa-free arrangement tied to that nationality, bypassing the need for a Schengen visa entirely.

Austria is a member of the Schengen Area, meaning its visa rules align with the broader European framework that governs short-term travel across most of the continent.

Argentina names African country eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Argentina has published an official list of countries whose citizens may enter the South American nation without a visa.

The list, published by the Argentine government, shows countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific benefiting from the visa-free programme.

South Africa is the only African nation included, allowing its citizens to travel to Argentina for tourism without going through a formal visa application process.

Source: YEN.com.gh