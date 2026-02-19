A popular Ghanaian car influencer sparked intense debate after boldly claiming some vehicles reduce a man’s masculine aura

He listed three specific models he believes are better suited for women, warning men to think twice before buying them

His strong opinions divide social media, with some agreeing about image and perception, while others insist masculinity has nothing to do with the car you drive

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian car influencer and dealer, A1 Detailing Solutions, has stirred debate online after sharing a bold opinion about certain cars he believes do not suit men.

Ghanaian auto expert names cars he claims men should not be seen driving. Image credit: Sue Thatcher, Artistic operations (Getty Images), A1 Detailing solutions (TikTok).

Source: Getty Images

In a video making rounds on social media, A1 detailing solutions listed what he described as the top cars that reduce a man’s masculine aura.

A1 Detailing Solutions listed top 3 cars

According to him, while anyone is free to drive whatever they like, perception matters, especially in a society where cars are often linked to status and image.

Topping his list was the Nissan Juke. He argued that the compact crossover is more suited for women due to its rounded design and soft appearance.

“If you are a grown man driving a Nissan Juke, this is for ladies. It is kind of mama. Why are you driving this?” he said.

He even jokingly advised that if a man must drive it, he should at least tint the windows.

Second on his list was the Fiat 500. A1 described it as too small and playful for a grown man.

“Bro, this car is for kids. Why are you driving this as a grown-up man? Come on, man,” he stated.

In his view, the tiny body and retro look do not project strength or authority.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He also mentioned the Hyundai Santa Fe, admitting that some people would disagree with him.

According to A1, men with the budget for a Santa Fe should consider alternatives like the Mazda CX5 or CX9, which he believes have a stronger road presence.

Netizens reacted to A1 Detailing Solutions picks

His comments have since divided opinions, with some agreeing and others insisting that masculinity is not defined by the car one drives.

Check out some comments below:

Oh joe commented:

"The first car that came in mind was the juke but was waiting to hear the Range Rover Evoke."

Efua_sabi_sey commented:

"Even as a lady, Nissan Juke is a no for me 😁😁."

zendo_tv commented:

"Thank God you didn’t mention Toyota vitz 😂😂😂😂."

Nana Kwame Ayisi commented:

"The FIAT 500 comment got me rolling on the floor 😂😂😂. You messed up!!! Jokes aside, Lumba once said, "Ohia nti na mehu m'akɔnnɔde a, na m'ayi m'ani ato nkyɛn"... Anka what is Ford F150 that I can't buy😂😂😂."

The Phantom commented:

"Sooo true Big It actually Facts except for the santafe."

Ghanaian auto expert breaks down why the Honda CRV rarely disappoints. Image credit: jetcityimage, Nenad Cavoski (Getty Images), Premario Editions (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

Car dealer shares popular and reliable car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car influencer, Premario Edition, explained why the Honda CRV is so reliable and rarely gives owners issues.

The vehicle dealer highlighted its huge boot space and spacious interior as perfect for families and business use.

He shared why buying the said car gives drivers peace of mind, comfort, and everything modern drivers would need.

Source: YEN.com.gh