Argentina published its official visa-free entry list, covering dozens of countries across Europe, the Americas, and Asia

South Africa is the sole African nation on the list, granting its passport holders up to 90 days in Argentina without a visa

Citizens of all other African countries must apply through an Argentine consular office and attend an in-person interview before travelling

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Argentina has released its official list of countries whose citizens may enter the South American nation without obtaining a visa in advance, and only one African country features on it.

Argentina under Javier Milei announces its visa-free entry list, allowing South African passport holders up to 90 days in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, published by Argentina's government, spans dozens of nations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

South Africa is the sole African nation included, making South African passport holders the only citizens on the continent who can travel to Argentina for tourism without going through a formal visa application process.

Which countries qualify for visa-free entry

The full list covers major economies including Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Smaller states such as Monaco, San Marino, Liechtenstein, and Bermuda are also featured.

Within South America, Argentina's regional neighbours Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela all qualify, reflecting established travel ties across the continent.

South Africa joins a limited group of non-Western nations on the list, alongside Singapore, Qatar, Malaysia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Eligible travellers may stay in Argentina for up to 90 days without a visa. That period can be extended once for an additional 90 days, provided the traveller reports to any delegation of Argentina's National Directorate of Migrations before their original authorised stay expires.

What other African travellers must do

For citizens of every other African country, visiting Argentina requires a more involved process.

Prospective travellers must first identify and contact the Argentine consular office responsible for their region, book an appointment, attend an in-person interview with a consular officer, and submit the required documentation before a tourist visa can be issued.

South Africa's inclusion on the list reflects the country's comparatively strong passport privileges, particularly within Latin America, where few African nations hold visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

Czech names only 2 African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Czech Republic had confirmed that only two African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Schengen Area in 2026.

The update listed Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African nations whose passport holders can travel to the Czech Republic and other Schengen member states without obtaining a visa in advance.

Source: YEN.com.gh