The Ghana Prisons Service announced that 37 inmates sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination on Monday, September 14, 2026

The examination was conducted under strict supervision by two external invigilators at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison facility

The Ghana Prisons Service said the initiative is part of its commitment to education as a tool for rehabilitation and reintegration

Thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination on Monday, September 14, 2026, marking a significant step in Ghana's efforts to use education as a pathway for prisoner rehabilitation.

The Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Education Service oversee 37 inmates as they sit for the teacher licensure examination. Image credit: Ghana Prisons Service/FB

Source: Facebook

The Ghana Prisons Service shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, confirming that the examination took place at the prison facility under the supervision of two external invigilators, with additional support from Prisons Service officers.

All 37 participants had previously completed degree programmes, making them eligible to sit the professional examination that could qualify them to teach in Ghana's schools.

Education as a tool for rehabilitation

The Ghana Prisons Service described the initiative as central to its broader mission of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

The Service stressed that equipping inmates with professional qualifications improves their chances of securing meaningful employment once they are released, reducing the likelihood of reoffending.

By gaining teaching qualifications, the 37 inmates could be positioned to pursue careers in education and other productive fields upon completing their sentences, contributing positively to Ghanaian society.

The Facebook post below contains photos of the 37 inmates who sat for the teacher licensure examination.

Ghanaians react to the inmates' achievement

The news drew a wave of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing admiration for the inmates' determination while others raised practical questions about what comes next.

Felix Morkli asked:

"After everything, will they be posted? Cos outsiders self no they see top."

Brain Dat Rc replied to Felix Morkli:

"No, please, they will make good use of it after their release."

Alex Kwofie wrote:

"Congratulations to them."

Obofour Gabby said:

"Ghana is on track now."

Kwame Antwi Boasiako added:

"They have a strong heart. Because outsiders koraa are not able to learn to write and pass."

An Nsawam Prison inmate, Fuseini Alidu Konlabik, graduate with a first-class degree from UCC. Photo credit: @ucc.

Source: Instagram

UCC: Nsawam prison inmate graduated with first-class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 40-year-old Ghanaian man has made history at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison by graduating with a first-class Bachelor of Education degree in Junior High Education from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) while serving a prison sentence.

Fuseini Alidu Konlabik, who spent 12 years behind bars, completed his secondary and tertiary education through distance learning programmes offered at the facility.

He sat for the November WASSCE examination in 2018, earning an aggregate of 12, before proceeding to enrol in UCC's distance education programme to pursue his undergraduate degree.

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Source: YEN.com.gh