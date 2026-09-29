The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Prisons Service recaptured convict Adams Ibrahim after he fled during external labour duty in Kumasi

Adams Ibrahim escaped on Monday, September 21, 2026, and was found in his hometown of Atwima Twedie days later

Twenty officers who played key roles in the operation received letters of commendation and monetary awards at a ceremony in Kumasi

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The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Prisons Service tracked down and recaptured a convict, Adams Ibrahim, who bolted from custody during an external labour assignment at Sokoban in Kumasi.

Ghana Prisons Service recaptures Adams Ibrahim in Atwima Twedie after his escape during Kumasi labour duty; 20 officers earn commendations and cash awards. Image credit: TV3

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim, according to reports from 3 News, made his escape on Monday, September 21, 2026, while serving a six-month prison term for stealing, handed down as an alternative to paying a fine of GH¢3,600.

By the time he fled, he had already served three months of that sentence. Officers traced him to his hometown of Atwima Twedie, where he was apprehended and returned to custody.

A Criminal Investigations Department officer has since been assigned to look into how the escape occurred, and Ibrahim is expected to appear in court to face a fresh charge of escaping from lawful custody.

The Ghana Prisons Service noted that stealing is classified as a misdemeanour under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), meaning inmates convicted of such offences are generally regarded as posing a lower risk to public safety. Based on his original sentence, Ibrahim would have been released after serving fewer than four months in total.

20 officers honoured at Kumasi Central Prison

On Friday, September 25, 2026, the Ashanti Regional Command held a brief ceremony at the Kumasi Central Prison to recognise the officers whose swift action led to the recapture.

Twenty personnel were honoured, comprising one Corporal, 17 Lance Corporals and two Second Class Officers. Each received a letter of commendation alongside an undisclosed monetary award in appreciation of their courage and professionalism.

Ashanti Regional Commander and Deputy Director of Prisons James B. Mwinyelle addressed the gathering, praising the team for their vigilance and coordinated response.

He encouraged the honoured officers to treat the recognition as a push to continue upholding the Service's principles of security, safety and discipline.

Deputy Director Mwinyelle also underscored the value of collaboration, rapid response and strict adherence to standard operating procedures whenever security breaches occur.

Investigations into the full circumstances surrounding Ibrahim's escape remain ongoing.

The Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Education Service oversee 37 inmates as they sit for the teacher licensure examination. Image credit: Ghana Prisons Service/FB

Source: Facebook

Prison inmates sit for teacher licensure examination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination on Monday, September 14, 2026, marking a significant step in Ghana's efforts to use education as a pathway for prisoner rehabilitation.

The Ghana Prisons Service shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, confirming that the examination took place at the prison facility under the supervision of two external invigilators, with additional support from Prisons Service officers.

All 37 participants had previously completed degree programmes, making them eligible to sit the professional examination that could qualify them to teach in Ghana's schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh