National Security officers arrested 15 people allegedly excavating and removing white sand from the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project site

Six trucks, a wheel loader and other equipment were impounded during the swoop at the Sewua-Donyina-Appiadu enclave in the Ashanti Region

The Bosomtwe District Chief Executive confirmed the arrest and said an emergency meeting with chiefs and assembly members had been convened

National Security personnel in the Ashanti Region have arrested 15 individuals allegedly involved in illegal sandwinning operations at the site of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

National Security officers arrested 15 people allegedly excavating and removing white sand from the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project site

Source: Youtube

Officers conducted a swoop at the Sewua-Donyina-Appiadu enclave, where the suspects were picked up and subsequently transported to Accra for further questioning, according to National Security personnel who confirmed the incident to Citi News.

Six trucks, a wheel loader and other machinery used in the operation were also impounded.

A video that circulated online showed individuals excavating and carting away white sand from the expressway corridor for commercial purposes.

The footage reportedly prompted the security intervention and has since drawn attention to the threat posed to the ongoing road project.

Officers indicated that additional suspects believed to be connected to the operation are still at large and will be pursued.

Bosomtwe Assembly Convenes Emergency Meeting

Bosomtwe District Chief Executive Ing. Abdullah Hamidu confirmed the arrests in an interview with Citi News and distanced the Assembly from the activities.

He stated that an opinion leader at Sewua-Ayoum had handed over the land to the sandwinners without informing the Assembly.

In response, the Assembly convened an emergency meeting with chiefs and assembly members in the area to address the environmental damage and the risk the activity poses to the expressway project.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council is also scheduled to meet on the matter and deliberate on measures to maintain sustained surveillance along the stretch to prevent a recurrence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh