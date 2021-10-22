A man who married two beautiful wives has lamented that people accuse him of brainwashing the ladies in the union

Kevin Wesley explained that the two ladies, Jamie and Lacee, are more than wives but best of friends

Letting us in on how their relationship works, Kevin said he spends Mondays and Tuesdays with Jamie, while Wednesdays and Thursdays are reserved for Lacee

Kevin Wesley is a man who proudly practices polygamy as he married two wives and they live together as a family.

Kevin however didn't marry the two ladies at the same time.

He said they get along so well Photo Credit; Kevin Wesley, Screengrabs from video shared by Love Don't Judge

He was married to his first wife for 14 years

In a video shared by Love Don't Judge on Facebook, Kevin stated that he first married Jamie with their 14-year-old union producing kids.

The couple however separated. Kevin said while they were separated, he met Lacee online.

His relationship with Lacee blossomed and led to marriage. However, Jamie, his first wife returned.

He said they are not brainwashed

Kevin remarked that contrary to opinions that his wives are brainwashed, they both love each other.

According to him, the ladies are best of friends.

On how he manages the relationship with them, Kevin said he spends time with Jamie on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Lacee takes Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The rest of the day is for everyone.

Social media reacts

Nancy Mac An said:

"You said it yourself. When you're fulfilled you don't want anything else. Well he is not fulfilled cause he kept the other woman. To bad you can't see that is not an example for your kids cause even they don't want an polygamist relationship."

Collins Nosakhare Igbinoba wrote:

"So long as he's able to love,care and handle the women equally devoid of partiality or favoritism and the women themselves can understand,persevere and tolerate one another.....I must confess i wish them the best in their union."

Melanie Palmer opined:

"I think when you are happy and your kids are happy that's all that matters. Love one another. Men and women cheat in there relationships every day and the other person doesn't know about it so I feel this is a way better way to do it."

Lisa Marie remarked:

"I can see this works out great for the man. I've seen a few documentaries and it's always the man with multiple wives.

"I'm sure it works the other way around but it's not common. Makes me wonder why and what going on, on a deeper level? Well good luck to them if they are happy and their children are also happy as they are the priority in all this. Not for me at all. Good luck though xx."

34-year-old farmer reveals why he married two wives on the same day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian farmer who married two wives on the same day has given reasons for his action.

The young man, who hails from Igbide in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, told The Punch that he met his first wife in 2008 and the second one in 2010.

The young man Ekpe said he decided to marry the two ladies on the same day because he loves them both.

Ekpe said his wives don't get into physical fights when they have disagreements. According to him, he settles their differences himself or calls his friends to talk to them.

