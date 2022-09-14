A Nigerian TikToker stirred up mixed reactions from the TikTok community after she disclosed the change in her social status

The bubbly young lady with the username @oluomabernadine told her followers about her transition from shop assistant to the wife of a CEO

While many congratulated the lady for her new level, others wondered how she got to her new position

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A pretty young lady was the subject of criticism and congratulations after she posted a TikTok reminding her 12.6K followers of her current status. Oluoma Bernadine shared her story, from humble beginnings as a saleswoman to marrying an 'oga.'

Oluoma Bernadine's transformation from salesgirl to Madam Photo Source: tiktok/oluomabernadine

Source: UGC

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the curvy lady was dancing to Odogwu by Nigerian gospel singer Samsong featuring Chioma Jesus. She flaunted her wedding ring as she happily mouthed the song's lyrics.

She was dressed in a t-shirt with a teddy bear print on a pair of jeans as she rocked a low haircut. In the video, Bernadine seemed to be in a shop, giving her followers the impression she had become her boss's wife.

Captioning the video, she wrote;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Am a definition of grace #blessed #gratefulheart #oluomabernadine

Bernadine is currently married and has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with her CEO husband.

Netizens In Shock As They React To Bernadine's Video

The comment section was divided into two. While some congratulated her on her upgrade, others accused her of being a home wrecker.

user6826250693140

hope not second wife oo

user4164655257015

Congratulations Dear. It's your humility, honesty, dedication and grace of God that did it. God bless your home

Daniel Ik Ifechi

Honestly to be oga wife is very sweet, that's exactly what i am now. am forever grateful God

Lilydecent

Rewards for your good character and services. Congratulations may God bless your union dear

chinenyenatasha52

Nah first wife she be congrats love pls don’t mind them abeg

Romantic Man Proposes To Pregnant Girlfriend With New Porsche

South African netizens were in their feelings after a man luxuriously proposed to his girlfriend. In addition to the venue's rose petals, flowers and balloons, the man gifted his pregnant girlfriend, a new Porsche.

The lady was touched by the actions of her partner and shed tears of happiness before the couple hugged. Reacting to the post, some netizens were jealous, with others calling the lady lucky.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh