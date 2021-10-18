Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, as well as their son, have been having the time of their lives in different countries

The family is on a world tour and Regina has shared beautiful photos, videos and moments from some of their stops

Some Nigerians have expressed concern over the fact that Ned left his other wives and kids and he has given the reason he chose to go with Regina and Munir

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been updating fans and followers with photos and videos as she tours the world with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son, Munir.

The billionaire businessman is not married to just Regina and their current world tour has got people asking where his other wives and kids are.

Regina Daniels, her hubby and their son, Munir Photo credit: @regina.daniels

An internet user identified as @achi_oro urged Nwoko to strike a balance with his other wives and kids and not just go about with the actress.

In a reply to him, Ned stated that his other wives and kids were in London on holiday for the summer and they are now currently in school like every other kid.

Nigerians react

tufab:

"Nice response sir. But your wife suppose dey school. I come in peace."

ezeqwesiri:

"I’m sure it’s Regina that replied that, Ned can never."

becky_greyson:

"I like the way he responds to them very maturely."

incase92:

"Why do some people always like giving unsolicited advice? Ned always replies."

veevyane__:

"Can y’all leave this man and his wives and mind your own business?!! Abeg abeg there are other important things to ask about."

l.tobiloba:

"I just love how he responds to these online marriage counsellors, making modern polygamy looking sweet."

Regina Daniels shares loved-up video with husband

Regina and her billionaire husband’s marriage looks like a match made in heaven going by how much they appear to enjoy each other’s company.

The celebrity couple who are on vacation overseas were spotted gushing over each other like young lovers.

Nwoko even took things a step further by putting his hand around Regina’s waist and drawing her closer to him as they continued to laugh for the camera.

