A boss has turned around the life of one of his poor workers in style by showing him unexpected kindness

The employee who worked as a delivery man had no home and would arrive to work in dirty and untidy clothes

The company noticed this and not only helped him get a small apartment but he also got assisted with bedding and toiletries from the staff

A businessman has stated that it is high time businesses moved from transactional relationships with their workers to more human ones.

The boss identified as Richard Hall said this on LinkedIn as he gave an account of how his company impacted the life of a poor worker.

He was also assisted with toiletries and bedding

Sharing photos of the man, Richard said that he had joined them some months ago as a delivery driver, a role they gave him after seeing the desperation on his face.

He would show up for work in untidy and dirty wears

Richard narrated how one of his managers complained of the worker's untidy and dirty looks at work all the time.

They ran an investigation and discovered that he was not only homeless but used the company's store bathroom to clean up.

Touched by his situation, Richard's company helped the man get a small apartment. His staff also provided the poor man with bedding and toiletries.

People hail him

Ashley Ball opined:

"This is beautiful and so very true. Everyone deserves a chance especially when they are willing to go the extra mile. Literally. Well done guys ."

Zallan Jamal wrote:

"Hats off to you Richard for investigating into WHY is he coming to work like that, mostly people just assume thats the person in not interested in the work.

"I believe you can get most out of your employees by interacting with them make them feel we care for them. I am so happy for this young man to find a Boss like you."

David Asemebo said:

"My exceptional management skills came from situations like this.... I know what it means to be homeless at a point, get a job and go to far distance place on foot and empty stomach. I know what it feels like working under wicked heads of department....

"So when I begin to manage, I manage with compassion, love, respect and care. So many people are passing through a lot already, so it will only be fair if u treat ur staff well and with love."

Khaya Mnyanda reacted:

"We need to have Ubuntu towards each other special in the workplace and know each other back ground so that we can assist each other.. I thank this following company for showing gratitude towards each other may the Lord bless you all."

