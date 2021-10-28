A 10-year-old boy, Tyler, was surprised by his dad who paid him a visit at his school after being apart for some time due to the man's military deployment

The boy was taking a photo and his father appeared in it without letting him know; Tyler was confused to see his father in the photo while reviewing it with his teacher

When the father, Chief Master Sergeant Rubel Tafoya, finally appeared again, he and his son had one of the most beautiful moments of their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A military man identified as Chief Master Sergeant Rubel Tafoya has given his 10-year-old son, Tyler, the surprise of a lifetime by showing up at his school when he returned from overseas, People reports.

In a video of their reunion, the boy had no idea his father had returned home. While taking a photo with a teacher in front of an open doorway, the boy's dad suddenly appeared behind him and quietly posed for the shot.

Chief Master Sergeant Rubel Tafoya reunited with his son, Tyler. Photo credit: Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Source: UGC

Tyler only realised that his dad had made a surprise cameo in his photo while reviewing the picture.

He was confused after seeing his dad in the photo and looked behind him but saw an empty doorway, Yahoo reports.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It was when Tyler's attention was focused on the phone screen again that his dad slowly inched his way closer to his son who then turned back and rushed into his arms.

They hugged each other tightly in the hallway and later posed for photos outside the school's sign.

Speaking about the reunion, the military man said:

"It meant everything. I know Tyler had been really missing me and he cried when he hugged me."

Father and son reunion video warms hearts

In similar news, there is nothing as cute as a father-son relationship and this was captured in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by the man's wife who described their father and son relationship as vital.

The woman said her husband had been away on deployment as required by his job and returned home in a surprise fashion.

Source: Yen