Tracy Asante Osei attended Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday celebration event with her husband on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

In a video, Despite's daughter-in-law stole the spotlight as she engaged in several activities with her husband and other attendees

Tracy Asante Osei's rare public appearance at the birthday event has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Tracy Asante Osei, the wife of businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy Osei Asante, has courted attention following her latest public appearance.

Kennedy Osei's wife Tracy Osei causes a stir with her rare public appearance with her husband at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's birthday celebration event. Photo source: @aprilsveriown, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Despite's close friend and business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated his 60th birthday.

To mark the special milestone, the birthday celebrant held a private Breakfast and Thanksgiving ceremony at his residence in East Legon.

Ofori Sarpong's wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, Despite and his wife, Mrs Awurama Osei Despite and their children were present at the event.

Other distinguished personalities who attended the ceremony were Despite Media General Manager Fadda Dickson, Abena Kyei Boakye, MOG Music and other prominent members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

The Instagram video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong with his wife and mother at the birthday celebration event is below:

Tracy Osei attends Ernest Ofori Sarpong's event

In a video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, Tracy Osei was spotted at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Breakfast and Thanksgiving ceremony with her husband, Kennedy Osei Asante, in East Legon.

In a video, she looked beautiful in an all-white outfit, a white cap and black sunglasses as she and her husband, whom she married in an extravagant wedding in 2020, engaged in a prayer session together at the birthday event.

Tracy Osei and her husband Kennedy Osei with their two beautiful children. Photo source: @_kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

Tracy and Kennedy later sat and sang along to the songs performed by a live band group at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Breakfast and Thanksgiving ceremony.

The couple's appearance at the event marked a rare public outing for Tracy.

The Instagram video of Tracy Osei Asante with her husband, Kennedy Osei Asante, at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Breakfast and Thanksgiving ceremony is below:

Tracy Osei's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abennasl commented:

"This is beautiful."

Ad_peaches wrote:

"I can smell wealthy atmosphere from over my phone."

Amyarabaaggrey said:

"She is just pretty 😍."

Zybaclothing commented:

"She is so humble."

Hon.caroline_boahen remarked:

"I claim my share of every good thing in life ❤️. Amen 🙏🏻."

Kennedy and Tracy Osei celebrate wedding anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy and Tracy Osei celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The happily married couple's family, friends and loved ones sent them messages on social media to mark their significant milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh