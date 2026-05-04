Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has sparked online discussions following a prophecy about possible global political instability, warning Ghanaian abroad to be wary

He shared the message during a sermon, where he claimed to have seen a vision involving rising tensions between Russia and the United States

His comments have gone viral on various social media platforms, attracting mixed reactions from the public

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and head pastor of Reign House Chapel International, has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing a prophecy about potential global political instability, warning Ghanaians in the diaspora, especially.

In a recent sermon, Prophet Uche claimed to have seen a vision in which tensions between Russia and the United States escalate into a full-scale conflict.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche delivers a sermon at Reign House Chapel International about political tensions between the US and Russia. Photo credit: Prophet Uche Boahen/Facebook, ST99/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, the alleged conflict would have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the two nations but also the global political and economic landscape.

The cleric further stated that in his vision, the war leads to widespread disruption, leaving many people displaced and struggling to survive.

He claimed that the situation could result in severe hardship within the United States, including shortages and humanitarian challenges.

He also suggested that some citizens may be forced to seek refuge in other countries if such a situation were to occur.

Concerns over global effects

Prophet Uche added that the alleged conflict would disrupt international business activities and heighten political tensions across multiple regions.

Military imagery symbolises growing concerns over a possible conflict between the United States and Russia. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: AFP

He warned that the ripple effects could be felt globally, affecting economies and stability in various parts of the world, advising Ghanaians in the USA to be wary.

The prophecy has since gained traction on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions ranging from concern to scepticism.

Some have called for prayers, while others have questioned the basis of the claims.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche is known for making bold prophecies on national and global issues, which often generate significant public attention and debate.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Public reactions to Prophet Uche's prophecy

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment sections to share their thoughts on the subject. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

El Guapo commented:

"African pastors always see the bad things, so God doesn’t show the good things to them or what."

Mr Kwabla noted:

"These guys are always seeing evil and worse things in their so-called visions. It's time we start arresting these scams."

Naa Adoley shared:

"Back to sender in Jesus name. Pastors try to see good things small. The bad things are too much.

Ebenezer Annani opined:

"So you have never seen anything good? For once, tell us that Ghana is about to blow up in its economy. Prophets of doom, may all these prophecies be nullified in Jesus name."

Max-b Quan said:

"Even though we all know there have been those rivalries between Russia and America, and the president of Burkina Faso, we know they have been trying to assassinate him so many times. My worries are about my beloved country, Ghana."

Apostle Amoako's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Atta had released a prophecy regarding the death of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The man of God stated that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would die in 2026, asserting that no amount of defence was going to stop this.

Source: YEN.com.gh