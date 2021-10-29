A Twitter user, who is also a teacher by profession, has posted a selfie on Twitter and peeps around many are going gaga over her

Her followers and random people who come across her post can't stop complimenting her good looks

Many joke that they wish they had her as their teacher when they were growing up and some even try to get her digits

A teacher took to her Twitter account to share a pic of herself but little did she know that the post would blow-up as men from all over social media thirst over her striking good looks.

This teacher is turning heads on her Twitter and Mzansi can't handle her beauty. Image: @Nkule_Radebe1/Twitter

Source: UGC

She goes by the handle, @Nkule_Radebe1, and simply captioned the post:

"Teacher wezingane."

In less than a day, it has attracted huge attention as local men take to the comment section to swoon over her looks. Since she is a teacher, many tweeps badly wish they could go back to school in the hope they would have @Nkule_Radebe1 teaching them.

So far, her post has close to 3 000 likes and 70 retweets and the numbers are quickly increasing by the minute.

Thirsty comments

The comments are hilarious as guys try to find ways to win her attention and some have even plucked-up the courage to ask for her number.

@Kings_Spoken:

"Mara life is not fair. How come we didn't grow up having teachers like you. I was gonna be an A student."

@Sanza_Mchunu279:

"Teach me."

@k_mfundopraise:

"Want me to help you with marking?"

@MarakalalaLumi

"May I be your student?"

@Thami16_

"Hello, you."

@Freeky_mj

Sorry ma'am, we didn't hear you here at the back. What's your number again?"

@mdk4real

"I as a district and circuit manager, I would like inform you abt the upcoming HOD vacancy in our area, could you please provide us (me) with your contact details."

