A man Joseph David Boyai has taken to social media to seek advise on his relationship dilemma

According to him, in their relationship which is 5 weeks old he does he cooking and market runs

Joseph said the girlfriend would always complain of her inability to cook but posts pictures of food she prepared on her WhatsApp status

A man has laid bare his challenge with girlfriend on social media as he has had enough of it.

Joseph David Boyai, Lindaikejiblog indicates, he has been in a relationship with the said lady for the past 5 weeks.

They have been in a relationship for the past 5 weeks Photo Credit: Joseph David Boyai, Instagram/@lindaikejiblog

His many problems with the girlfriend

Joseph stated that he cooked and did market runs all the time for the two of them, a routine that doesn't appear proper to him.

He added that the lady contrary to complains that she can't cook would occasionally post photos of meals she prepared herself on her WhatsApp status.

The embittered man went on to narrate how her friends 'raided' his fridge of drinks each time they visited and would order him to get them bread 'like their younger brother.'

Netizens share their thoughts on the man's situation

@esua.iquo opined:

"Sit her down and talk to her instead of bringing it here! Ask her if she wants the relationship or not cos all I see here is a girl that does not want to be serious with u!"

@zayxon_tech stated:

"This is where communication is key, talk to your partner about it and have open dialogue about how all of it makes you feel, if las las you both can't come to an agreement then I think it's best you part ways."

@joshua_ekwueme wrote:

"This your matter pass us o.....But na you cause am shaaaa,na the hand wey you give her at first trying to impress her is hunting you now."

@ozor_iyanga_iii remarked:

"There is nothing wrong with cooking for someone you love. There is nothing wrong with entertaining the friends of your woman. However, they should not abuse these privileges by ordering you around. A woman who loves you will not let her friends use you or disrespect you in anyway. If you feel disrespected, then, let her know and if nothing changes, japa!"

