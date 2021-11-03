I do the Cooking & go to Market Every Time; Man Seeks Advise on Girlfriend of 5 Weeks who Can't Cook
- A man Joseph David Boyai has taken to social media to seek advise on his relationship dilemma
- According to him, in their relationship which is 5 weeks old he does he cooking and market runs
- Joseph said the girlfriend would always complain of her inability to cook but posts pictures of food she prepared on her WhatsApp status
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
A man has laid bare his challenge with girlfriend on social media as he has had enough of it.
Joseph David Boyai, Lindaikejiblog indicates, he has been in a relationship with the said lady for the past 5 weeks.
His many problems with the girlfriend
Joseph stated that he cooked and did market runs all the time for the two of them, a routine that doesn't appear proper to him.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
He added that the lady contrary to complains that she can't cook would occasionally post photos of meals she prepared herself on her WhatsApp status.
The embittered man went on to narrate how her friends 'raided' his fridge of drinks each time they visited and would order him to get them bread 'like their younger brother.'
Netizens share their thoughts on the man's situation
@esua.iquo opined:
"Sit her down and talk to her instead of bringing it here! Ask her if she wants the relationship or not cos all I see here is a girl that does not want to be serious with u!"
@zayxon_tech stated:
"This is where communication is key, talk to your partner about it and have open dialogue about how all of it makes you feel, if las las you both can't come to an agreement then I think it's best you part ways."
@joshua_ekwueme wrote:
"This your matter pass us o.....But na you cause am shaaaa,na the hand wey you give her at first trying to impress her is hunting you now."
@ozor_iyanga_iii remarked:
"There is nothing wrong with cooking for someone you love. There is nothing wrong with entertaining the friends of your woman. However, they should not abuse these privileges by ordering you around. A woman who loves you will not let her friends use you or disrespect you in anyway. If you feel disrespected, then, let her know and if nothing changes, japa!"
Man cries out after being locked out of apartment by his fiancée
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man has lamented on social media after being locked out of their apartment by his fiancée.
The man made a video of the apartment's surroundings showing his properties which he kept outside by reason of the lady's action.
According to him, the lady has a penchant for treating him that way since their relationship went off on September 29, 2012. In the video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, he showed that the lock was unhooked from the outside, proof that it was locked by someone on the inside.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen News