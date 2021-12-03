Adjoa Imane Fassahy is a new mother in town as she released a LinkedIn photo with her adorable set of twins

She posed in the amazing snap sporting a colourful robe while the babies wore outfits that seemed to determine their gender

Several people have been wowed by the stunning frame of the new mother and her babies and have commented underneath her post

A happy new mother, Adjoa Imane Fassahy, has posed in a stunning LinkedIn photo with her newborn set of twins after giving birth to the adorable babies.

In the heartwarming snap, Adjoa, who is seen visibly elated, posed with both babies in her arms while beaming with smiles.

The doting and proud parent took advantage to show off her twins as she posted the picture with them on her LinkedIn timeline.

Double Blessing: Beautiful Mother of Twins Poses with Babies; Wows Many with Adorable Photo Photo credit: Adjoa Imane Fassahy/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Elated mother

Captioning the recent photo, Adjoa credited God for the double blessing.

''Awesome God, thank you. His promises are always 'yes and Amen','' she said.

Adjoa sported a colourful robe while the babies wore outfits that seemed to determine their gender

The beautiful picture has melted hearts, as many who have seen it, trooped to the comment section to share in her joy with compliments and congratulatory messages.

Social media reactions

Patience Akyianu noted:

''Wow, double blessings!! Congratulations Adjoa Imane Fassahy.''

Adjoa Imane Fassahy replied:

''Thank you Mentor 1! .''

Baffour Amoako Bediako said:

''Wow, Imane congratulations .''

Karel de Heer added his comment, saying:

''Congrats to you and my brother, Adjoa.''

Source: Yen.com.gh