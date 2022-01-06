Sandra Martey, a niece of Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has spoken about her bedroom video with the preacher

The popular TikTok user debunked claims that she is the side chick of Prophet Gaisie

She confirmed that Prophet Gaisie is her uncle in a live Facebook video on Wednesday

Sandra Martey, a popular TikTok user whose video with Prophet Nigel Gaisie lying shirtless in a bedroom went viral, has spoken for the first time about the matter.

She confirmed that Prophet Gaisie is her uncle as she debunked popular claims and trolls that she had an affair with him following the viral clip on social media.

Speaking in a live Facebook video by Prophet Gaisie on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Sandra, her mother, and other members of their family addressed issues in the video.

When asked what she wanted to say in the live Facebook video, Sandra asked Ghanaians and critics of Prophet Gaisie to leave her uncle alone and stop denigrating him.

''They should stop defaming your name because you are my uncle; you and I are no lovers. They should stop denigrating you,'' she said.

Background

On January 4, 2022, a video showing Prophet Nigel Gaisie lying shirtless in bed with a young lady went viral on social media.

The video generated mixed reactions as many presumed that the lady, identified as Akosua Vendetta, was the side chick of the Ghanaian preacher.

The General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel was compelled to debunk claims that he was having an affair with the lady.

In a Facebook post, now deleted, Prophet Gaisie disclosed that the lady whose name he revealed as Sandra Martey is the daughter of his blood sister.

