Mensah Mark, popularly known as 'Pastor Blinks' was seen in a viral video bathing female church members

The video stirred a lot of controversy on social media but it turns out, the footage is only a skit and not real

Mensah is the CEO of Phens Multimedia which makes different videos about the church on their YouTube channel

A video recently took over social media with content that is highly controversial and appeared to be the height of moral decadence that an organization supposedly representing God on earth should be involved in.

In the viral footage, a pastor that was leading his 31st December watch night service was seen calling out female members who came to receive a 'holy bath'.

They would take out their clothes right in front of the congregation while the pastor and his assistance would clean their bodies and oil them up respectively.

It has, however, emerged that the so-called 'pastor' in the viral video is actually not a man of God but the CEO of Phens Multimedia, which creates different skits.

Manucho MaGhandi, a reputable media personality revealed that Mensah Mark, the entertainer, goes by the stage name 'pastor Blinks'.

"He is not a pastor. He is not claiming to be a pastor. He doesn't own a church. As an entertainer, Mr. Mensah makes skits and short films about the Church and things that will generate clicks. His latest work is a skit depicting him acting the role of a pastor in a cross-over night, bathing female members," Manucho said.

Mtfeed.com also indicates that Mark's videos are made to enrage them against Christianity, cause them to doubt their faith, mock their faith, and stir the general public to oppose their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh