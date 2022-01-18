Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped an emotional message a day after the unfortunate passing of her dad

The actress and radio personality indicated that she had really missed her dad

She shared a funeral announcement poster of her late dad which got many of her followers also emotional

Ghanaian comedienne and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken after the passing of her father, Augustine Agyei.

Afia Schwar took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her dad and expressed how much she missed him.

The outspoken actress announced on January 17, 2022, that she had lost her dad and received a lot of messages to that effect.

Photos of Afia Schwar and her dad. Source: Instagram/queenafiaschwazenegger

Source: Instagram

It appears the actress is the worst hit by the tragedy and has spoken again expressing how she misses the dad.

She wrote:

"I miss you Kojo...I miss you dada."

Celebs and fans console the actress

Many colleagues of the actress as well as her many fans, took to the comment section to react to the post and also commiserate with the actress.

Award-winning musician kwawkese wrote:

"Be strong sis"

Veteran actress

iamamamcbrown also consoled the actress:

"All shall be well Maane #BRIMM"

kwamebranding also dropped a comment:

"Be strong mum"

Afia Schwar's father, known on social media as Agya Kwadwo, had been ill for some time. The comedienne had been going in and out of the hospital for a while.

He however gave up the fight on Monday, January 17, 2022, which moved Schwar's to make an official announcement.

Breaking the news stirred loads of condolence messages for the comedienne and her family.

Source: YEN.com.gh