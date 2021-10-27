Vero Obaapa Zaina was in a relationship with two different men at the same time

She has disclosed that the men found out after her neighbours told them

The 21-year-old, who is pregnant, revealed that the men have both rejected her pregnancy

Zaina sat for an interview with SammyKay Media

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Vero Obaapa Zaina is seeking help as her two boyfriends she was dating at the same time have rejected her pregnancy.

Zaina, aged 21, disclosed that her neighbours informed the two boyfriends about her lifestyle, leading to them refusing to accept responsibility for the pregnancy.

She told Ghanaian blogger SammyKay Media that her actions have brought shame to her mother as the only child, causing her mother distress.

Source: UGC

Losing both lovers

Zaina, who is currently without a boyfriend, said she lost both lovers after her neighbours allegedly informed them about her behaviour.

''I lost both of them because of what happened; I was dating two guys, they both realised that it's not theirs.

''When they come to the area, people tell them that tomorrow this car will come and drop her, tomorrow that; so due to that, they got to know there is something fishy,'' she said.

Informing her mother

Zaina, now six months pregnant, said her mother started showing signs of mental trauma after telling her about her situation with both men.

"So, after telling my mother such a thing, it didn’t even reach two weeks, and she started having mental issues. So, right now, I feel I have caused her to be in that particular [state] place because up till now, she's not fine.

''She is just acting like someone is beginning to get mad, and that is my worst fear,'' she added.

Source: Yen.com.gh