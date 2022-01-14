Tennis player Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have married in a beautiful wedding

The pair tied the knot at the St Regis Bal Harbour Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, on January 1

Stephens took to her social media accounts to share breathtaking moments from their quintessential nuptials

Professional tennis player Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have married in a gorgeous wedding at the St Regis Bal Harbour Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

The pair, who have known each other since they were middle schoolers growing up in Florida, made their engagement public in April 2019, Vogue reports.

Despite the prevailing pandemic, Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore navigated the challenges of COVID to have the wedding of their dreams on January 1.

Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open and a planner by nature herself, was excited to see her vision executed on the big day.

The wedding proceeded without a hitch, with Stephens wearing a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown donned in diamonds, an ornate headpiece, and a classy up-do.

Altidore wore a classic tuxedo look as they walked down the aisle surrounded by an array of flora and palm trees beneath a mirrored archway.

Stephens took to her social media account to share some of the best moments from the nuptials.

See some of the photos and a video below:

