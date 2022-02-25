Sad Screenshot Of Man Begging Girlfriend Not To Leave Him Stirs Reactions Online

Ife, a young lady has made up her mind to leave a young man who was head-over-heels in love with her

The gentleman kept explaining how much he loves Ife in a WhatsApp chat with her but the lady would not budge

Many social media users have been advising him to move on because it is better for his future sanity

A young man whose girlfriend is identified as Ife has been caught on the wrong side of a love relationship as the lady decided to leave him for another man.

In a conversation that was later shared on social media, the gentleman indicated that he was still deeply in love with the lady and could not possibly move on with life without her.

"How do I love? Where do I start from? You are the only girl I can develop feelings for," he stated at the latter part of the chat but Ife never replied to any of his messages.

Reactions from social media users

Rita Adunia commented:

Dear,don't let depression take over your life, that's not the end of the world, organize yourself and move on with your life. You are someone's prayer request, cheer up,there are better days ahead, dear

Nana Boateng Patrick stated:

Hmmm some of you doesn't know what he or she is going through unless you in our group,some prayers can heal.

Dennis Agbemabiase Fenuku indicated:

Emotional daamage be that o... If you love with your stomach you'll never understand what he or she is going through. As3m k3se3 paaaah.

Tommy Thompson opined:

When your heart is broken, you feel write a full article for the Lady but she still no dey mind. Learn to love who loves you back not the one who doesn't value your love

See the full conversation below

Sad screenshot of man begging girlfriend not to leave him Photo credit: Pulse Ghana

Lady breaks up with man for copying Val's Day message

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Valentine's Day celebration is be over but a young man is still suffering from the repercussions as his relationship has hit the hard rocks of a break-up.

Screenshots of a conversation between him and his lover have surfaced online and reveal that the girl decided to call it quits with him because of the Val's Day message he sent to her.

