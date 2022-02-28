Mariam, a beautiful young lady was on Date Rush to find love and narrated an emotional story with her past boyfriend

According to the rising musician, she supported her man from his grass stage but he left her when he reached the grace stage

Due to this, Mariam said she would never support a man wholeheartedly when it comes to finances

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady identified as Mariam who was on Season 6 Episode 7 of the Date Rush fame shared an emotional story about how she was left bedridden after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her.

Mariam made the heartfelt revelation after Julius, a gentleman who was considering going on a date with the lady asked her what she would do in case his business gets very slow.

The lady instantly got passionate as she vehemently declared that she would not be in the position to help Julius because of a past experience she had with her previous boyfriend.

Date Rush Contestant Mariam Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

According to Mariam, her ex-boyfriend nearly got her mentally ill when he walked out of their relationship after years of supporting him to become rich since he was broke by the time they met.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I was admitted at the hospital the same moment he told me we should break up. I helped him into details until he became rich. I almost got mad. I'll not be able to help another man in that manner", Mariam recounted.

In the end, Julius settled for a different contestant who works as a nurse and clearly mentioned that she would be in the position to help him in case things get slow along the line.

Watch from 59 minutes for Mariam's heartfelt story below

Claudio Wonder Magis gets date

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old gentleman known by the first name Claudio Wonder Magis on famous relationship reality show, Date Rush, got himself a beautiful date, Precious, on Episode 6 that was aired Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Before landing his woman, Claudio who works as an Uber driver as well as a beautician revealed he is a divorcee with one child but the woman who is now his ex-wife is married to another person.

However, the part of the narration that raised many eyebrows was the fact that he is a brother to the famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame.

Source: YEN.com.gh