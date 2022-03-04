An amazing young lady who served as the groomslady for a wedding delighted the couple and guests at the reception

Awura Ama Abraham hit the dance floor to show off her leg works as she delivered intense dance moves

The young lady was captured sporting a suit and coordinating black bow tie for the occasion in a video that has gained reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lively groomslady, Awura Ama Abraham, delighted a couple, bridesmaids, and guests with her intense dance skills at a wedding reception.

The marriage was between Ghanaian groom Paakwesi Darlington and his bride @i.am.cece.

In a short video seen by YEN.com.gh, Awura Ama is seen donning a suit and matching bow tie. She added black hair extension and dark shades to complement her looks for the occasion.

Amazing Groomslady Delights at Wedding Reception with Her Intense Dance Moves; Many React. Source: Eddy_acquah

Source: Instagram

The less than a minute clip shows the groomslady on the dancefloor as she displayed her dancing moves, delighting people at the ceremony with her impressive leg works.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Awura Ama entertained the couple, bridesmaids, and guests who cheered her on as she delivered her moves along with a banging tune.

The video has raked in over 2,000 views and the reactions of peeps on social media.

Watch the video below:

5 Times People Stole the Show at Events with Their Hot Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's dancing culture has gained global exposure as more people with a passion for the activity have become visible to the world thanks to social media.

Ghanaians, especially young people have leveraged social media, particularly Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and more recently TikTok, to showcase their talents.

The exciting videos of some of these persons displaying impressive dance skills went viral, raking thousands of views online.

Video of Pretty Lady's Unusual Dance Moves in Dress Leaves Many Thirsty

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a pretty fair-skinned lady caused a massive frenzy with her wild and alluring dance moves in a steamy video that has been widely circulated on social media.

The young lady appeared in the video sporting a black skintight outfit that grabbed her hourglass body.

She held a bottle of water as she entertained her audience. In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, it appears the pretty lady was sending out a message to her haters, as the caption on the clip read:

''Me: When my haters talk about me.'' The lyrics of the song delivered on a jamming tune said ''I go drink water and mind my business''.

Source: YEN.com.gh