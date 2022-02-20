Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, got surprised by the entire cast and crew of The Hearts Fragrance

The celebrated star plays an integral role in the movie produced by ONE&TWO FILMS PRODUCTIONS LTD in Nigeria

The team sprang a Valentine's Day surprise on Jackie Appiah during the final day of production

Fans of the award-winning Ghanaian actress have been left in their feelings after she uploaded the adorable clip on Instagram

Superstar actress, Jackie Appiah, got surprised by the entire cast and crew of The Hearts Fragrance, a movie in which she plays a round character.

The team sprang a Valentine's Day surprise on the actress during the final bit of their production in Nigeria.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Jackie Appiah, she is seen surrounded by members of the production team as she sat utterly stunned by the overwhelming show of love.

She beamed with joy as her colleagues showered her with gifts to mark the occasion.

Captioning the clip, Jackie Appiah wrote:

''And it's a wrap on The Hearts Fragrance. Thanks for the surprise on set my dear brother and friend @uzee_usman thanks for making my stay awesome.''

Fans of Jackie Appiah have gushed over the video as many expressed delight under her post.

Read some of the comments under the video here.

Princess_mamay_lagare commented:

''Stay loved queen Jackie♥️ you’re humble that’s why I love you .''

Kassidyobin897907 said:

''Dоn’t wоrry abоut it!.''

Victorchude1 said:

''Wow, good job we do here.''

