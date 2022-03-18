UK-born Ghanaian, Cynthia Quarcoo, is the founder of CQ Legal & Consulting, a lawyer, and mother of six

She was diagnosed with cancer after she moved from the UK to live permanently in Ghana with her family

Quarcoo has opened up on her journey, including education, children, thriving business, marriage, and surviving cancer

The founder of CQ Legal & Consulting, Cynthia Quarcoo, has opened up on her journey to becoming a lawyer, her failed marriage, and surviving cancer.

Quarcoo grew up as an only child in a loving home with parents who provided her with most of her needs to make life easy.

Her parents were keen on her education as they wanted her to go straight to medical school, but she had other plans for her life.

At 22, she tied the knot with her significant other, with whom she had their first child. The pair would go on to have five more children.

She told Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE on the Dentaa Show that she had her second child while in the university.

Quarcoo partly provided for her children by working in retail. She later started homeschooling kids with one child and expanded after their numbers grew too large for her house.

''I went to the local council and they were giving a grant. I applied for a grant and they gave me £7,500 (GHc71,000 +),'' she said.

Marital problems in Ghana

Cynthia Quarcoo first moved her children to Ghana and followed up. She recalled that her marriage failed after she relocated to her native country.

Around the period of separation from her husband, she was diagnosed with cancer. Despite the challenges, Quarcoo braved the odds, working hard to provide for her children.

The mother of six, economist, entrepreneur, lawyer, and business owner opened up on her journey.

