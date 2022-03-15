Since the age of 6, a Ghanaian lady suffered a lot of childhood trauma but was able to rise to become a lawyer in both Ghana & England

Precious Papafio, as her name goes, realized after becoming a lawyer that she was happier as a women's advocate

She decided to set up a franchise called Myndrap with clients in England, Ghana, Rwanda, Kyrgyzstan, and more

Precious Papafio, a brilliant Ghanaian lawyer who was also called to the bar in England has made an interesting decision to put aside what used to be her childhood dream and chase her passion.

In an interesting narration on her LinkedIn handle, the dual-qualified lawyer indicated that although the aspiration began at a tender age, practicing law for a while made her understand that it was not the path meant for her.

"After I became a lawyer, I knew that wasn’t what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. Writing and speaking to empower people, especially women, is what lights up my soul!"

Ghanaian lawyer Precious Papafio who is now into full-time women empowerment Photo credit: Precious Papafio

She further gave an emotional account, explaining that as a young child, a lot happened that made her victimized and traumatized but have now become the fuel driving her passion.

"I was falsely accused of stealing in school and punished severely for it. (2-week external suspension and a PUBLIC confession before the entire school, to an offense I didn’t commit). For many years since I was 6 years old, I suffered silently in domestic abuse, emotional and sexual abuse. This destroyed my self-esteem & confidence. I was suicidal. Had severe anxiety and PTSD. But I hid these so well all throughout Law School," she recounts.

Fast-forward, Precious has created a career path for herself that is just in line with what she wants to do.

Her consultancy, Myndrap, coaches career women who are struggling with the same things she dealt with, having clients from England, Ghana, Rwanda, Kyrgyzstan, and more.

Source: YEN.com.gh