Love has dealt with many people in different ways and some were never lucky as it all led them to nurse heartbreaks

A young man could not hide his pain when the lady he was dating married someone else despite how much he invested in her

Another had to tell the whole world how her man ended their relationship over nothing after they had spent three years together

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Love is complex and often comes with different emotions. Despite how commonplace the word that describes it is, individuals experience it in different ways.

While love comes with the nirvanic feeling of joy, the heartbreaks that it could lead to could also be emotionally devastating. No one can be too prepared.

Some lovers have been heartbroken by their partners. Photo source: @yabaleftonline, @mufasatundednut, Facebook/Uncle Bless

Source: Instagram

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at three different times people's hearts were broken (served breakfasts) as their lovers jilted them.

1. A heartbreak that came with wedding IV

A young man, Uncle Bless, shared a story that moved many online. On the wedding day of his ex-girlfriend, he shared her IV on Facebook and wrote about how the woman deceived him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to him, the lady drained him financially as he had to settle all her bills as if he was her father. While they were dating, the lady always called the man she eventually married a brother.

Uncle Bless lamented that he invested everything he had into the welfare of his ex-lover as a show of loyalty.

2. After three years, she was dumped

A young Nigerian lady made a Tik Tok video to announce that her relationship of three years ended and her ex-boyfriend blocked her on WhatsApp.

She said she was blocked on WhatsApp. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

She shared beautiful photos of them together when everything was still good. A part of the video showed the moment the two former lovers were dancing.

With heavy eyes, the lady stayed on the bed in sorrow as she filmed herself. Many Nigerians consoled her.

3. Hot tears after heartbreak

A viral video of a lady who remained inconsolable despite her friend's plea to make her stop generated massive reactions online.

The lady wept bitterly and said she is ready to die over the heartbreak. Photo source: @mufusatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The lady who could not say anything cried heavily as her friend held her still. You will think she lost someone.

Never stop loving

With the uncertainties that come from loving, falling in love with someone who deserves it is still one of the best experiences in life. If you have ever experienced a heartbreak, never let it stop you from loving all over again.

Man married lady he met inside keke

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Oloyede Godwin Gideon, in an exclusive message sent to YEN.com.gh revealed how he met his wife, Talatu Precious Mohammed Akpa.

Oloyede said that he met his wife in a Facebook comment section on a post made by YEN.com.gh. He added that it was in that place they had their first conversation.

After three months, fate brought them together as they met at a wedding function. It was at the venue that they exchanged contacts.

Source: YEN.com.gh