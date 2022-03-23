Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, has released stunning photos with his first grandchild

The former lawmaker expressed delight as a first-time grandfather as he shared the adorable images on his Twitter feed

Scores of people have expressed admiration for the pair as they wished Hon Mensah congratulations for his bundle of joy

A former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Hon Sylvester Mensah is a proud man as he becomes a first-time grandfather.

The former lawmaker welcomed his first grandchild to the world with joy. He has marked the momentous occasion with stunning photos as he posed with the little angel via Twitter.

Hon Mensah's inner joy could be felt in the images as he captioned them with heartwarming words.

Photos of Hon Sylvester Mensah and his first grandchild. Source: Hon Sylvester Mensah

Source: Twitter

A delighted grandfather

''My warmest welcome to my first grandchild. Officially, I am now a grandpa,'' he shared with the frames.

The proud grandfather prayed for the child, saying ''as you grow, may God lead you through life with grace, favour, wisdom, and knowledge.''

The frames have delighted netizens as scores of people took to the comment section of his post to express admirable.

At the time of writing this post, Hon Mensah's Twitter post had garnered 121 retweets, 12 quote tweets, and 2,256 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Fiavi Mzukisi said:

''Congrats Sly. May God keep His eyes on him as he journeys through life.''

Sanusi Alidu commented:

''May Almighty Allah protect your grandchildren good health wisdom long life and prosperity Amen.''

@fcdzak1 said:

''Thank God well come grandchild glow and become Ghana President.''

@84goldenpower commented:

''Congratulations and may God bless the child and become a blessing to the family and nation.''

Source: YEN.com.gh