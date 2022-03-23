Young Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex has announced getting married recently to his gorgeous girlfriend on social media

His post on Twitter revealed that he officially became a husband on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Ghanaians who saw the photos did not hesitate to wish him the very best on his new journey in the comments section

Kojo Forex, the old student of the University of Ghana, Legon who recently made it to the news after becoming a millionaire thanks to forex trading has recently announced getting married to the love of his life.

The post sighted on his Twitter post sighted on his timeline had him congratulating himself and his wife for tying the knot recently.

Kojo Forex with his bride Photo credit: @KojoForex/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Marriage They Say Is a Long Journey. But We Started Ours Last Saturday. Congratulations To Us. Lucky to Have Married you My Wifey "

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 600 likes with 16 quote tweets and over 77 retweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@_queentilly commented:

You have no idea how this makes me Soooooooo happy!!! Big big Congratulations to you and yours! God bless your Home ABUNDANTLY!

@StephenOfosuAd4 replied:

Congratulations King of Blues, May God bless your Marriage and home

@Adewumivictor14 commented:

Waoooo. Bro kojo don turn mr kojo now Congrats sir,more blues and fruitful home ( amen)

From @Adekunl02515893:

Congratulations to you king of blues, GBP legends, the sage & the real FX Emperor.... Your home is blessed!

@life_sayz_Yaw wrote:

Congrats Bro....he who finds a wife finds a treasure and receives favor from the Lord. Can't wait to see you get bigger(wealth wise).

From @KennedyDanso11:

Congratulations King of GBP. I believe these are not the only pictures oo . We want see more

Source: YEN.com.gh