The host of YFM's mid-morning show, Erskine Amo Whyte, and his wife Nancy Annan, have held a child naming ceremony for their son on Sunday, February 6, 2022

The couple welcomed their first baby boy late last year after they exchanged vows on November 21, 2020

Whyte has released stunning photos from the occasion on social media, which have gained reactions

Radio/television presenter, Erskine Amo Whyte and his wife Nancy Annan, have outdoored their healthy baby boy in a beautiful child naming ceremony.

The pair welcomed a bouncing baby boy late last year after they tied the knot on November 21, 2020, becoming first-time parents.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, the Ghanaian media personality famed as Rev Erskine and his wife named their first child, with family and friends in attendance.

Ghanaian Presenter Rev Erskine and His Wife Hold Naming Ceremony for Their First Son; Shares Photos. Photo credit: Rev Erskine

Source: Twitter

Child naming event

Rev Erskine, who doubles as an event compere, was photographed with his cute boy during the occasion.

He has released several photos on social media showing adorable moments from the occasion. Rev Erskine and his wife sported coordinating ensembles for the special day.

He captioned the stunning frames as:

''Happy Sunday!''

Elsewhere on his Instagram account, he is seen in a picture with guests beaming with joy.

Social media reactions

Several people have shared in the joy of the couple with sweet compliments.

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah said:

''Congrats mummy and daddy.''

Zakia commented:

''Love is Whyte, Baby is Whyte.''

Okyeni Ba Kwaku added:

''So proud of you Nancy, you have always been a decent girl since SHS.''

Source: YEN.com.gh