Zionfelix and his Italy-based baby mama, Erica Amoa, have held a naming ceremony for their son, Felix Jnr

The naming of Baby Felix held a yet-to-be-revealed location was a colourful one with a blue and white themed setting

Lovely first videos from the plush ceremony for Zionfelix and Erica's baby have found their way onto social media

Celebrity blogger Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has held a naming ceremony for his son, Felix Adomako Jnr, his first child with Italy-based Erica Amoa.

It is not known when the naming ceremony of Baby Felix took place but videos from the event have surfaced on social media.

The videos sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, show a lively blue and white setup for the reception.

A part of the video shows Zionfelix and Erica posing for photos with others. While Zionfelix wore a white kaftan, Erica rocked a dress made from a shiny white material. The blogger held their baby to his chest.

Erica gives birth with Zionfelix

It is not known exactly when Erica gave birth to Baby Felix but news of of her delivery surfaced in August 2021.

Reports emerged on social media that Erica had given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Details were sketchy but an Instagram account opened for the baby confirmed the rumours.

Rumours about Erica's pregnancy

Prior to the news of her childbirth, rumours had been rife on social media that Zionfelix had got Erica pregnant and had been 'forced' to marry her.

The rumours came on the heels of videos of the blogger in what looked like a traditional marriage ceremony. The videos which popped up on Friday, June 25, 2021, had Zionfelix dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit while he put a ring on her finger.

But the blogger responded to the rumours by denying that he has never been married.

Zionfelix girlfriend Minalyn speaks about Erica's baby

Meanwhile, Minalyn, the girlfriend and baby mama of blogger Zionfelix has got fans praising her for a comment she passed about Erica's son for the blogger.

She was commenting on a photo shared by Zionfelix in which he mentioned the names of both children.

Mina did not call only her daughter a blessed child but also referred to her rival Erica's son as a blessed child.

Her comment has touched the hearts of many people and they have praised and called her a mature woman.

