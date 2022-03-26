A mild drama involving a female security guard and a lady at a wedding occasion has got Nigerians talking

The incident happened while the bride was dancing hard with other guests, friends and well-wishers on the dance floor

The alert security detail however thought a female guest had done enough and pulled the dancing lady away from the bride

Mixed reactions have greeted a drama that ensued between a lady and the bride's security detail at her wedding occasion.

The bride was having a swell time with guests and well-wishers comprising of ladies on the dance floor as seen in a video reshared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram when the incident happened.

The guard pulled the dancing guest away from the bride. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The bride had beckoned on a lady to dance with her.

As their dancing peaked, the lady backed the bride and appeared to be push her with her backside while vibing hard.

The lady continued in that manner and was pushing the bride further back when the alert female security guard pulled the dancer away.

This afforded the bride to gain balance again and continue dancing well.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@udomalilian said:

"That's not hating,she is doing what they ask her to do I guess!...haven't you seen a video where someone will come and rub hand for bride's stomach? Or use money rub her face..something like that.."

@funmi._ said:

"Why is she in their middle like that self ? When I’m dancing with my friend and I buy asoebi ? Oga commot for here."

@official_lulusavage said:

"She’s doing her job ooooh make person nor carry cloth come wipe damilola belle."

@godgiftj_official said:

"I repeat, so Nigeria don’t have any romantic dance style that?

"All our dance na with power, war and authority.

"Bride go Dey jump up and down. Groom go Dey jump like jumping chicken. Everything na leg work or shoulder work.

"God Abeg ooo."

@foodie_that_cooks said:

"I no even understand the security so close to the bride. Dem wan steal the bride? The bride is a vibe tho."

