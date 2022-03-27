The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is set to climax his customary marriage with his wife Rachael Osei

The gorgeous white wedding is underway today [Sunday], March 27, 2022, with family and friends in attendance

The first video of the groom sporting a fine tuxedo as he flexed his luxury wristwatch and bands has emerged online

Business owner Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and his wife Rachael Osei are set to climax their customary marriage with a white wedding Sunday, March 27.

The couple's opulent traditional wedding on Wednesday, March 23, brought Kumasi to a standstill, as it generated massive attention in the Ashanti Region.

The ceremony witnessed a display of rich Ashanti culture as both the couple and guests flexed the regal Kente cloth, garnering similar traction on social media.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Domus and his wife Rachael Osei will exchange vows on Sunday in a gorgeous beachfront white wedding, which is underway.

The first look of the groom rocking a cream tuxedo over black trousers has surfaced on social media. He paired his look with an expensive wristwatch and wristbands.

