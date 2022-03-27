The white wedding of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, and his bride Rachael Osei is underway

The gorgeous beachfront ceremony follows the couple's lavish customary marriage on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

A video of the groom arriving at the wedding venue on Sunday, March 27, in the company of his groomsmen has surfaced

It's a luxurious beachfront affair. The lavish white wedding of the Chief Executive Officer of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, and his bride Rachael Osei is underway Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The couple's opulent traditional wedding on Wednesday, March 23, brought Kumasi to a standstill, as it generated massive attention in the Ashanti Region.

The lavish ceremony saw a grandeur display of rich Ashanti culture as both the couple and guests flexed the regal Kente cloth, garnering similar traction on social media.

The Ghanaian business owner and his bride Rachael Osei are set to exchange vows on Sunday in a gorgeous beachfront white wedding, which is underway.

The moment Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah arrived at the wedding venue in the company of his groomsmen was captured in a video.

The groom's look consisted of a cream tuxedo, black trousers, an expensive wristwatch, and bands. His groomsmen rocked matching suits.

Watch the video below:

