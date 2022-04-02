Schoolmates who Acted as Couple in 1995 Marry in Gorgeous Wedding; Photos Pop Up

Couple Maxwell Asare Anim and Ama played the part of a couple in primary two in a play organised by their school in 1995

The duo became lovers over the years and has tied the knot in a gorgeous white wedding attended by loved ones

Anim has shared a throwback photo from the play and a new snap from their wedding, generating heartwarming compliments online

Of a love story that started in 1995. Ghanaian Maxwell Asare Anim and his female schoolmate Ama have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding to seal their love.

The pair acted as a couple in primary two in a play organised by their school that year.

After almost three decades, Maxwell Asare Anim and Ama have married, reliving their childhood moment as adults.

Photos of Maxwell Asare Anim and Ama.

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos from the two occasions

Anim took to the Facebook group Tell It All to share a throwback photo from the play and one from their wedding. He thanked his newly wedded wife for sticking with him through ''rain and shine''.

''Dear Ama, I want to use this opportunity and this platform to thank you... We were in primary two in 1995 when you and I staged a play, which was organised by the school for our end-of-year anniversary.

''Since then, we have been best friends to date. Here we are now. May God Bless our union. May God Bless you for staying glued to me in rain and shine. You are my world,'' he said.

The inspiring love story has garnered massive reactions. At the time of writing this report, the post had gained 9,000 likes, more than 2,000 comments, and over 100 shares.

Photo of Maxwell Asare Anim and Ama. Source: Maxwell Asare Anim

Source: Facebook

Social media comments

Commanda Joe said:

''How can I get this amazing woman some when I always play the role of ‘Ananse’ in all staged plays back in school. Wicked teachers.''

George Obeng commented:

''Wow wow like seriously.''

Sharon Tetteh Atokolo said:

''This is so adorable. May God continue to keep you both together. I wish to see a 50-year vow renewal picture.''

Harriet Eklu said:

''Awwwww this is awesome. Congrats and may God bless your union.''

Francisca Atta Conduah commented:

''God richly bless your marriage. Go for gold guys. Congratulations. Shalom.''

Beatrice Kutor said:

''Wow, congratulations people may God bless ur home.''

