“May Easter Rekindle in Us Hope, Forgiveness, and the Love of God” - Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has sent warm-season felicitations to Christians home and around the world

He reiterated the purpose of the death of Jesus Christ in his Easter message via Facebook on Friday, April 15

The former president said he hopes the season rekindles hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion, and the love of God in Christians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sent out a goodwill message to Christians at home and around the world as they celebrate Easter.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) reiterated the purpose of the death of Jesus Christ in his Easter message via Facebook on Friday, April 15.

''Today, Good Friday, marks the day Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the world so that all who believe in the gospel will be saved,'' he said.

Photo of former Ghanaian president John Mahama. Source: @NewsDaily_24

Source: Twitter

The purpose of Easter

''As Christians, we celebrate this special day and call it GOOD because by Christ's crucifixion and death, our sins have been atoned for, and we are now a new creation with a mandate to live as Christ did,'' he added.

The former president wished Christians warm-season felicitations.

''May this holy day rekindle in us hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion, and the love of God,'' he said.

Ghanaians have reacted. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Read the message below:

Social media reactions

Larteley Laryea commented:

''Thanks, sir. May God continue to bless you and your entire family. President Mahama, we LOVE you deeply.''

Samuel Faithwin-Vuvor said:

''Shalom H. E. JDM, God bless you and your family too for all your sacrifices for Mother Ghana. May the reflections of the Feast of Passover humble our hearts and inspire us to do more for the cause of humanity. We appreciate your exemplary leadership. Happy Passover! Stay safe and blessed!''

James Akatey commented:

''Hosanna in the highest to our King, and our Lord Jesus Christ. In Him, we live and have our being.''

Zamekuu Peter Claver said:

''Amen, your Excellency. Wishing you a spirit filled easter and may the resurrection renew our hope for the battle ahead.''

