A Ghanaian woman has taken many social media users aback after complaining about the manner in which her husband treats her

In a popular Facebook page, she anonymously revealed that her partner is too soft and does everything she likes which she is unhappy about

She also shared that there have been countless times she has insisted her husband mans up else she would divorce him

A young Ghanaian wife has recently opened up about some of the traits her husband possess that she is unhappy about.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page Tell It Moms had the 23-year-old lady anonymously sharing that her 44-year-old husband is too soft for her liking and she sometimes feels like asking for a divorce.

stressed young lady on a couch Photo credit: Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The lady recounted that since the three years she has been with her partner, she has always been the one who runs the home and takes all the decisions and that bothers her a lot.

She revealed that her husband who is currently based abroad follows every command she gives him to the latter and even goes the extra mile sometimes.

"If I say wake up he will. If I ask for 1 he will give me 5. The whole thing is like I have done juju on him but I haven't done such I always tell him to man up or else I will divorce him and this man will cry like a baby hmmmm."

According to her, she just wants a husband who will act and function like the man of the house.

Many who saw the young lady's post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 5,000 comments with close to 2,000 reactions.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Rebecca Erica Aggrey commented:

Who cursed you? Open the whole of psalms, read and pray and ask God to let foolishness depart from ur soul. Why don’t you want good thing for ursef? He is a prayer request and a granted gift from God. Hold him tight hun

Mamavi Goh wrote:

Don’t be silly. You have a good man. Treat him well because obviously, he treats you well. You need to mature and go past your childish stage

Hindu General replied:

May he man up well well for you like how some yummies are dealing with "men" at home for u to be happy for once wai. Eeei charley if your brother is caught up with an immature girl like this one di33 his heart is in trouble oo I pray you get well soon sister All the best.

From Ama Serwaah Barlow:

Hmmmm am short of words boi man up Paa eiii tell us how u want him to man up.do you want him to start shouting at you or what tell us

Source: YEN.com.gh