A woman took to her Reddit account to share details of how her boyfriend’s mother, identified as Becky, mistreated her

She shared that Becky booked the whole family first-class tickets and her a coach ticket for a trip to Cabo

According to the woman, her boyfriend did nothing to assist her during the embarrassing moment at the airport and broke up with him right there

A woman was forced to let her man go after suffering ill-treatment from his mother.

The unnamed woman took to her Reddit account to share details of how her boyfriend’s mother, identified as Becky, booked the whole family first-class tickets and her a coach ticket for a trip to Cabo.

A woman chose herself after suffering embarrassment from her bae's mom at the airport.

“Becky doesn’t seem to like me for some reason. She always makes snide remarks about my parent’s blue-collar jobs and my field of nursing,” she explained.

Upon arriving at the airport, the woman revealed that she realised that Becky had booked 7 other people first-class tickets while having been booked a coach ticket.

“She told me I was used to it and she had a free coach ticket so I should be grateful for going.

“They all did their express check-ins and left me in the long line for me to think about what the heck is going on. I had to keep myself from crying the whole time in line. I got up to the counter and there was a baggage fee to me,” said the woman.

She detailed that her then-boyfriend made no effort to help her through the coach line or even address his mom.

She admits that she took out her frustrations on one of the attendants and started crying. Fortunately, the attendant had made sense of the situation and advised the woman against going on the trip with the family as they clearly didn’t appreciate her.

“I continued to cry and took my luggage and got out of line with the super sweet check-in lady. I was so upset about how I was treated and started crying to my boyfriend at the airport about how his mother was treating me.

“I broke up with him at the airport and his mother was so embarrassed,” she said.

The woman further added that her now ex-boyfriend has been blowing up her phone asking how she could be so rude to his mother and turned down the vacation at the very last minute, wasting people’s time and money.

Social media users gathered in their numbers on the post to share their 2 cents on the awkward relationship dilemma and how things played out:

Complex Lemon371 said:

“The check-in lady was correct. If you would have gotten on the plane, you would have been treated like this for the entire vacation. It was absolutely the right decision to stand up for yourself. As far as wasting money, she said the ticket was free and I'm sure she didn't spend much on your hotel accommodations.”

Agoldgold reacted:

“Check-in lady is the real MVP.”

letstrythisagain30 commented:

“When a stranger sees how your family treats your partner for a couple of minutes and immediately tells them to break up with you, I don't understand how that doesn't make you at least think not everything is as cool as you thought it was.”

