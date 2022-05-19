A woman in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has narrated how she was rendered a cripple after her lover's wife cursed her

Abrafi recalled that the man had told her he was single but she later discovered that he was married after his wife confronted her

The beleaguered woman revealed the man's wife confronted her and curse her (Abrafi) with the river god 'Antoa'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman named Abrafi in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has recounted how she was rendered a cripple after her lover's wife cursed her.

In an interview on Oyerepa FM, the now-physically challenged woman disclosed that she was oblivious to the man's marital status when he proposed love to her.

Abrafi recalled that he had told her he was single, but she later discovered months into their relationship that he was married.

Photos of Abrafi. Source: Oyerepa FM

Source: UGC

Lover's wife confronting her

''I was there with Bra Kwabena when his wife came to my house and told me she's his wife and demanded that I stay off her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''I told her that I'm pregnant and that she should allow the man to cater for me to deliver and leave him, but that angered her,'' she recalled.

Abrafi narrated that the man's wife cursed her with the river god deity 'Antoa Nyamaa', and she also cursed her back.

She further mentioned that they both overturned their curse, but her rival later came to her house, took her panties from the dryline, and escaped with them.

After that incident, Abrafi said she started experiencing pains in her legs, which later rendered her crippled.

Watch the video below:

Reactions Trail Photos of Woman and Her Unusually Tall 'Oyibo' Hubby

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman, Aunty Monica, and her husband Steve have erupted a stir as their rare photos surfaced on social media.

According to blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, professionally known as Zionfelix, the Wageningen-based couple in the Netherlands makes Ghanaian students feel at home.

The media personality disclosed that the pair has been married for 25 years as he shared their images.

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh