Identical Ghanaian twin brothers Jonathan Owusu Kwaakye and his brother, Jonas Owusu Kwakye, flexed their fashion quality to mark attaining a new age

The pair splashed several photos on social media sporting all-black coordinating outfits on their special day

Family and loved ones of the twin brothers took to the comment section of their socials to wish them well

Handsome Ghanaian twin brothers Jonathan Owusu Kwaakye and his brother Jonas Owusu Kwakye showed off their sense of fashion to celebrate attaining a new age.

The duo turned a new age in June and splashed several photos sporting coordinating outfits with trendy boots to mark the occasion.

Jonathan Owusu Kwaakye and his brother delivered different poses in the multiple frames.

Photos of Jonathan Owusu Kwaakye and his brother Jonas Owusu Kwakye. Source: Jonathan Owusu Kwaakye

Source: Facebook

Sharing the images on their socials, Jonathan said:

''Birthdays should be celebrated like New Year's day, a time of welcoming, a time for reflection, and a time to look forward to the coming days. Happy birthday to us.''

Jonathan Owusu Kwaakye and his brother Jonas Owusu Kwakye won hearts over with their sense of fashion. The brother, however, did not reveal the secret to their glowing skin.

Loved ones took to the comment section of their post on their socials to wish them well.

Read some of the uplifting remarks below their Facebook post.

Nana Qwamy Twum said:

''Happy birthday to you both. Age with grace and blessings.''

Mzkay Bryth commented:

''Happy Birthday to my best Twinnis in the whole world, enjoy the favour of the Lord, my brothers.''

MinisterKofi Owusu Otchere said:

''Happy birthday bros .more money n strength.''

Grace Adoma Kwakye commented:

''Happy glorious birthday to you two.''

Kwame Koranteng said:

''Blessed and Glorious Birthday Brothers, Enjoy the faithfulness of the Lord. Amen.''

Baah Padi commented:

''Happy Birthday to you guys.''

Gockel Kobbie Seyram Ashun said:

''Happy birthday to you both.''

