A lovely dance face-off between a grandmother and her granddaughter at the latter's traditional wedding has got people gushing

Rocking native wears, the ladies danced from side to side to Nigerian singer Olamide's song titled Wo

While their dance steps didn't involve much body work, many persons who watched the video adjudged the granny a great stepper

Social media users have gushed over a video of a grandmother dancing with her granddaughter at her traditional wedding.

The lovely clip which was shared by @isabellamelodies on Instagram showed the ladies having a good dance time on the dance floor while being surrounded by guests.

The old woman danced beautifully. Photo Credit: @isabellamelodies

Nigerian singer Olamide's hit song Wo could be heard in the background as the ladies copied each other's moves while dancing from side to side.

The granny was able to match her grandchild's energy despite being advanced in age and left many concluding that she must have been a great dancer during her youthful years.

The ladies afterwards hugged each other as the entertained crowd cheered them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thought the old woman was a great stepper

@kikianmichael said:

"She's a Baddo dance when she was much younger the skills is very available."

@lily_s_perfumery said:

"Awwwn nice one can't wait to dance with my grandma like this on my wedding day that woman don pray for me to marry tire."

@obby_ugwu said:

"My late grandmother would have done this and more . Death creates a void that cannot be filled."

@chol__88 said:

"Awwwwww❤️❤️❤️ May the good lord prolong her life to carry your children and grandchildren."

@ankarawholesaleandretail said:

"This is beautiful to behold...we will live to see our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren get married in strength and good health in Jesus name Amen."

