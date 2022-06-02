Photos of Ghanaian female bodybuilder Mary Got Fit flexing her six-pack and well-built body have surfaced

The images, shared on Facebook by OMG Voice, have generated massive comments on her well-cut physique

While many gushed over her well-built figure, others felt the award-winning bodybuilder looked too manly as a woman

Ghanaian female bodybuilder, Mary Nyarko, known popularly as Mary Got Fit, has turned heads after photos of her showing her six-pack and well-built physique surfaced.

The multiple award-winning female bodybuilder, fitness trainer, and model, most recently garnered attention after OMG Voice shared her images across their socials.

''Meet Ghana's first female bodybuilder to compete in Man Ghana, Mary Got Fit,'' the caption accompanying the frames read.

Many people who commented on the images were fixated on her stunning physique, with many admitting that Mary Got Fit has a well-cut figure.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

How people reacted on Facebook

Samuel Amaning said:

''Killer Alomi West Africa branch. Herrh! ee body hard like Atebubu rock. Her [backside] can crack nuts. A woman like this, if you cheat on her, just buy your coffin because you're dead already!''

Abrantie Queeku Classic commented:

''Beautiful Lady. Such wonderful work of art.''

Assumpta Okafor commented:

''See as some women wey carry yoyo tank for stomach dey body shame her too, she is fit and beautiful and can be somebody's spec.''

Nana Akua Acheampong commented:

''She’s beautiful, fit, healthy, and you guys should stop the body shaming. If you’re jealous, just say that.''

Philemon Terry Washington said:

''I want to marry this lady. I really want to see something.''

Daakyeasantehemaa Afua Boakye-Yiadom commented:

''She is beautiful. Guys, stop body shaming and imagine her as your woman and she lifting you to kiss you or kukuru you to her bedroom. Just imagine.''

Corine Mireille Kloppers said:

''Gorgeous, what an awesome work of art. Well done on your commitment, discipline, and consistency to achieve this masterpiece of a body.''

