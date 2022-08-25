A young lady caused a stir online after she shared a clip showing how her cousin bullies her every time over her outfit

In the clip, the kid saw that she was about stepping out in a cleavage-flashing outfit and confronted her

The adamant kid stood his ground and held on to the lady until she eventually went in and changed it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a little boy confronting his elder sister for wearing a cleavage-baring blouse has stirred reactions on social media.

The lady in question had taken to Tiktok to share a video of how the boy bullies her over her outfits every time.

The lady eventually changed the outfit. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lildar_b3

Source: UGC

The clip started with her seated before a camera in preparation to step out. The boy then shows up and knocked her over the revealing cloth.

The boy wouldn't let her leave the house

He told her to change it into something that won't 'show anything.'

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lady, in her defence insisted that she wasn't going to see a man but only women at her shop.

But the lad wasn't having it and wouldn't let her leave the house. Appeals by a woman in the background to the boy to let her leave fell on deaf ears.

The lady eventually changed the clothes, after which the lad permitted her to leave.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

tomilolatoyosi said:

"My own will be like kuku ma go outside like that so that they can see everything sister mi."

Olajuyin Abisola said:

"Did anyone listen to the underground voice ...

"Anyways this is a copy of my brother ( last born o).

"Even boy no fit say hi for road na die."

YEMMITEOPES said:

"If the boy is your elder brother hmm you are in serious trouble I love him."

o_kanmiee said:

"This is my friend’s brother y’all!!! He even gets angry if a guy calls me!"

______sommy said:

"Wow this is screaming my brother I love this boy already."

mummymo4 said:

"At his age he’s already dis caring with a modest sense too may God bless him."

Little boy tells elder sister filming self in revealing cloth to cover herself

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a little boy had boldly confronted his elder sister for filming herself in a revealing outfit.

The short incident was shared by @remedyblog on Instagram and started with the fair lady doing faces at the video recorder.

The lady rocking a blue handless top that covered her bust began shaking her waist as she filmed herself dancing. A little boy then shows up and reprimands her for the outfit, stressing that she should cover herself.

The kid's caution fell on deaf ears as the lady continued filming herself in the revealing outfit.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng